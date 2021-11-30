Nevada Education

-
Here are the local news headlines for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.Virus Cases Close Reno School; Hospital Restricts VisitorsBy The Associated PressNevada…
-
Read in English.El año escolar está llegando a su fin para los estudiantes de los grados escolares K-12 en Nevada, y a medida que se publican las…
-
Lee en español. The school year is coming to an end for Nevada’s K-12 students, and as grades are posted and summer break commences, children in some…
-
Seven education programs are receiving funding from Tesla, which is giving $1.5 million to promote STEM learning in Nevada. STEM stands for science,…