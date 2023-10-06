© 2023 KUNR
Rep. Amodei says speaker vacancy threatens Silver State lands bills

KUNR Public Radio | By Jose Davila IV
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT
U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei, who represents Congressional District 2 in Northern Nevada, is sitting in the KUNR Studios. He is looking toward the camera while smiling. There is a microphone pointed toward him.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Republican U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei at KUNR Public Radio’s studio in Reno., Nev., on Dec. 28, 2022.

The U.S. House of Representatives remains without a speaker after the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy by far-right members of his own party on October 3. Northern Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei said that is going to make passing legislation harder.

Without a speaker, the House cannot conduct business. Amodei worries that the delay will make it harder to pass his Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act and other Silver State lands bills.

He said he will be pressing speaker candidates on their support for the bills.

“We’ve been working very hard to keep those Nevada lands bills, which affect the whole state, north, south, east, west, on track to be on the floor, to be voted on, before the end of the year,” Amodei said. “Because next year is a presidential year and Congress has Attention Deficit Disorder all the time anyhow, but in a presidential election it’s awful.”

He also said a lengthy delay would squeeze the next round of government spending negotiations. Congress must strike a deal on the budget by November 17 to avoid a partial government shutdown.

As for the next Speaker, Amodei said current Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana has an edge on House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, but declined to endorse a candidate.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
See stories by Jose Davila IV
