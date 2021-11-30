federal lands

-
Data shows that people are seeking spaces beyond the country’s most popular national parks.
-
The Truckee Meadows Public Land Management Act, formerly known as the Washoe County Lands Bill, is back before Congress. It would allow federal land in…
-
The Oregon standoff at a national wildlife refuge enters Day 33 with only a few holdouts remaining. So far 11 people have been arrested, including Ammon…
-
A new mobile app launching this spring will allow ranchers and farmers to submit data on vast tracts of Nevada rangeland that currently go unmonitored.…
-
The federal government owns more than 80 percent of all public lands in Nevada and some conservationists want it to stay that way. That’s why they’re…