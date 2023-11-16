Local nonprofit uses horses to provide therapy to kids

Jeane Spada-Allgood, executive director of LEAD with Horses, walked through the nonprofit’s arena, barn, and pasture.

She pointed out where and how LEAD with Horses hosts group educational sessions and individual appointments for Northern Nevada children that are looking to improve their mental health. Instead of sitting in stuffy doctors’ offices, kids that come here interact with the nonprofit’s nine horses and two miniature donkeys, build social-emotional skills, and share what is going on in their lives.

Having kids interact with horses breaks down barriers in communication between them and the nonprofit’s staff, Spada-Allgood said.

“We’re asking them to reflect on what’s happening in the arena and what’s happening in their interactions with the horse and how they interpret it,” Spada-Allgood said. “And that provides additional information to the facilitator about what, then, is going on in that individual’s world.”

LEAD with Horses generally serves kids that have experienced some childhood trauma or have been diagnosed with a mental illness. Spada-Allgood said the program is also known for its work with LGBTQ folks.

Currently, the nonprofit works out of a barn at a private residence. The space, however, limits the number of families it can serve. LEAD with Horses, like many therapists in the region, has a long waitlist for its services. Need is high.

“Our youth are struggling. They really are. We’re seeing increased suicide rates,” Spada-Allgood said. “We’re seeing increased diagnoses of all types and we need mental health services in our community for these children. And the more types that we can provide, the better.”

Spada-Allgood said she wants to find LEAD with Horses its own space in the Truckee Meadows and open more spots in its program.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Go toNAMINevada.org for a list of resources and other information.

