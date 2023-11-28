© 2023 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sparks-based auto shop restores classic cars for lowriding while aiming to help the community

KUNR Public Radio | By Sophia Holm
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM PST
Two men standing outside an auto shop are looking toward the camera while holding up peace signs, or V signs.
Zoe Malen
/
KUNR Public Radio
George Luna (left) and Felipe Rodriguez stand in front of their car shop where they restore classic cars in Sparks, Nev., on Nov. 10, 2023.

Crazy Custom Classics is run by George Luna, who founded the Viejitos Car Club – which has chapters around the world.

On the busy corner of Prater and 14th streets in Sparks, George Luna – known as “Crazy George” – demonstrated the hydraulics on his 1936 Buick. His partner in cars, Felipe Rodriguez, explained how the system works. Opening the trunk of a work in progress, he pointed to the eight batteries and two hydraulic pumps.

“So each one of these batteries carries a 12-volt power out of it, so you combine all this power to make the weight of the car motor transmission go up and down, actually hop off the floor, which you guys have seen going down the street,” he said.

Luna and Rodriguez’s shop is Crazy Custom Classics, and their business is completely restoring classic cars for lowriding. According to Luna, these classic cars are referred to as bombs.

“The newer cars, it’s called traditional, anything on the old ones is called, you know, bombs. Lowrider bombs. Why we call them bombs is because they’re real bombastic,” Luna said.

Luna is known for his boisterous personality, the tricks he performs with cars like his Buick, and the work his shop does. Rodriguez’s paint jobs are incredibly detailed and long-lasting. The paint on Luna’s Buick looks brand new, but it’s not.

“This car has been painted for 20 years. See when you do something from scratch, you know, if you want to make sure it lasts, you spend the money, do it right the first time,” Luna said.

Two men standing in an auto shop. One has his hand on the trunk of a car, feeling the paint job.
1 of 5  — George Luna, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
George Luna (right) and Felipe Rodriguez stand in their car shop as Luna feels the sanded paint job on the car before the gloss is added.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A close-up of the front of a classic car.
2 of 5  — Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Rodriguez’s fully-finished and restored car, which has had its paint job for roughly 20 years.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A close-up of a person’s hand pointing toward hand-painted details on a vehicle.
3 of 5  — Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
The trim on the finished car was hand-painted with gold leaves by Rodriguez.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A close-up photo of a classic car. A man can be seen on the opposite side of the vehicle through the windows. He is standing and motioning with his hands while speaking.
4 of 5  — George Luna, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Luna talks through the window of Rodriguez’s personal classic car they restored.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A man opening the door of a classic car while reaching into it.
5 of 5  — George Luna, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
George Luna opens the driver’s door of his own restored classic car to show the hydraulic system.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio

Luna and Rodriguez perform complete restorations, stripping everything down to the frame and building it back up from scratch. They also do partial restorations.

“When you’re doing a frame up restoration, everything starts from underneath the car. Every single nut, bolt has to come up, every screw. You turn around and you remove all these and re-chrome them, refabricate them, redo them,” Rodriguez said. “So there’s a process of taking it off, putting it together, over and over till you get your better result as you go.”

The restorations at Crazy Custom Classics can take up to two years as they wait on hard-to-get or customized parts. And the price for restorations in the classic car community can go as high as $250,000 depending on the car and how difficult it is to obtain parts for it.

“The most expensive restoration has been about a $100,000 car. They’re basically all gonna run close to that if you completely restore a car, and chrome everything out. Show cars, low riding community, we do a lot of show cars,” Rodriguez said.

A man walking through an auto shop. There are two classic cars on lifts.
1 of 5  — Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Felipe Rodriguez walks through their car shop, displaying two work-in-progress cars.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A man standing in an auto shop is looking down at the car frame next to him.
2 of 5  — George Luna, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
George Luna stands over a car frame to explain how the cars start off.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
Two men standing underneath a car lift in an auto shop. There is a classic car lifted.
3 of 5  — George Luna, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Luna (left) and Rodriguez look underneath one of the cars in their shop to describe the restoration process.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
Two men standing and looking at the engine under the hood of a classic car.
4 of 5  — George Luna and Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Luna (left) and Rodriguez look inside the hood of an in-progress classic car, showing their restored work on the engine.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A man is reaching toward a hydraulic system inside of the trunk of a classic car.
5 of 5  — Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Custom Classics, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Rodriguez opens the trunk of a classic car in their shop to explain how the hydraulics work to make the car move up and down.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio

The two have been working with cars since they were young. Originally from Mexico, Luna grew up in South Central LA. He said lowriding changed his life for the better.

“You know, I came out with four bullet holes. I got shot, that’s that. I’m here so I’m not gonna waste my life on doing things that I shouldn’t be doing. So this is what keeps me straight; low riding changed my life,” he said.

Rodriguez, who grew up in New Mexico with a similar background, said they both worked on cars from a young age and had to learn most of what they know themselves.

“I grew up doing it and like he said, from poverty, you learn how to do it yourself,” he said. “There were no role models to get you into it. Back then it was harder. So yeah, we just grew up in it and changed the lifestyle from being in trouble, getting into cars, putting our time and energy into them.”

Luna also founded a car club called the Viejitos, which means “old men” in Spanish. The club, which is approaching its 40th anniversary, makes unique license plate memorabilia to commemorate each decade. To signify the club, members will hold up a V sign.

“Our car club starts with a V. It’s called Viejitos Car Club. So we always have this as a V, signifies the peace, the V,” Rodriguez said.

A man standing in front of an auto shop. There are two classic cars parked behind him, as well as a third lifted in the shop.
1 of 9  — George Luna, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
George Luna stands outside of his shop in front of two finished cars that he and Felipe Rodriguez restored together.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A close-up of a man’s chest. He is wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Viejitos” and “Crazy George” embroidered on the front.
2 of 9  — George Luna, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
George Luna’s hoodie representing Viejitos Car Club on his left and his nickname “Crazy George” on his right.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A close up of the back of a classic car.
3 of 9  — George Luna, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
George Luna’s personal restored car representing the Viejitos Car Club in the window and along the license plate frame, with a personalized “EL SENOR” license plate.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A man standing in front of a classic car. He is holding up a peace sign, or V.
4 of 9  — Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Rodriguez stands in front of his personal restored classic car, representing the Viejitos Car Club with a V hand shape.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A close up of a classic car’s back seat. Through the window, a man can be seen standing on the other side of the car.
5 of 9  — Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Felipe Rodriguez stands behind his car, a 1936 Buick with the original paint.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A man standing in front of a classic car. He is holding up a peace sign, or V shape.
6 of 9  — George Luna, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Luna stands in front of his personal restored classic car, representing the Viejitos Car Club with a V hand shape.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A man standing outside and pulling up one of his sleeves, revealing a tattoo on his forearm,
7 of 9  — Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Rodriguez stands outside his car shop showing his car tattoo that he got in honor of the Viejitos Car Club.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A close-up of a man’s forearm, which includes a tattoo of a classic car and the word “Viejitos” above it.
8 of 9  — Felipe Rodriguez, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
Rodriguez’s tattoo of a car and name of their worldwide car club, Viejitos.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio
A close up of the rear window of a classic car. A design spans across the window with the words “Viejitos Car club Worldwide.”
9 of 9  — George Luna, Crazy Classic Cars, Zoe Malen, KUNR
The back of Luna’s personal restored classic car representing the worldwide Viejitos Car Club.
Zoe Malen / KUNR Public Radio

They also have a nonprofit called Crazy Cruise Foundation, which hosts cruise drives to support different charities. The next drive they plan on doing will be from Las Vegas to San Diego to raise money to help people battling cancer.

“Our vision is to have at least 200 cars proceed from Vegas to San Diego to raise money and to help somebody that needs it,” Luna said.

Through their work with Viejitos, Crazy Cruise Foundation, and Crazy Custom Classics, Luna and Rodriguez hope to give back to their community and also encourage young people to get involved with classic cars. According to Luna, they see a bright future for the shop.

“We see us growing pretty big over here in the next couple of years,” he said. “We’re looking for a bigger location and looking better every day.”

KUNR's Sophia Holm is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism.
Tags
Local Stories classic carsSparks
Sophia Holm
Sophia Holm (she/her) is a Lake Tahoe resident with a deep passion for nature and an even stronger love for storytelling. She strives to provide KUNR’s listening region with strong stories about climate news, issues, and solutions as the station’s Summer 2023 Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science Intern.
See stories by Sophia Holm