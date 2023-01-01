Sophia Holm (she/her) is a Lake Tahoe resident with a deep passion for nature and an even stronger love for storytelling. She found her passion for audio while living in Japan, where she studied International Business and Asian Studies at Temple University, Japan Campus. After moving back to the U.S., Sophia decided to pursue a degree in journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Reynolds School of Journalism. During her time at UNR, she honed her skills in audio and had the opportunity to delve into science reporting, which opened many creative doors for her.

Growing up in Incline Village, Sophia was raised with a strong appreciation for the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe and is an avid hiker and skier with a competitive background in the latter. She also was a competitive horseback rider in her youth, contributing to her later interest in ecology from a storytelling perspective.

As the Summer 2023 Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science Intern, Sophia strives to provide KUNR with strong stories about climate news, issues, and solutions in Reno, Lake Tahoe, and surrounding local areas.