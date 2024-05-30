Sundance Books and Music closing after nearly 40 years in Reno

Friday, May 31, marks the last day for Sundance Bookstore, which has been serving Reno for 39 years.

Owner Christine Kelly, said the decision was made after much consideration.

“This was not a sudden decision. We looked at all options, this was not just the only option that was considered. But at this time, this was the best option,” she said.

Kelly has been with Sundance for over 35 years, taking over from the original owner, who the store was named for.

“It began in 1985. The original couple that started at Dan and Sun, Earl, started this business and was located over [at] the Keystones car shopping center. And then I came in at 88, 89,” she said.

The business moved from the Keystone location in June of 2011 to the historic Levy Mansion on California Street.

“I came to see it and saw the front of it, walked in the doors and saw the parquet floors and the woodwork and just the atmosphere. And it was like, this would be a perfect home for the store,” Kelly said.

Sundance was a gathering place for Reno during its 40 years, supporting artists, authors, and the community.

“It's also a location where you can host authors, whether they be local, or from out of our area. Or you can host events of conversation, or music.”

Gabriella Detrick, a UNR student, discovered many interesting books in the store and will miss Sundance.

“I'm absolutely devastated that Sundance is closing down, and it makes me so sad. But it's been a lot of wonderful memories to a lot of people. So I suppose that's okay,” she said.

Douglas Widmark, a Reno resident since 2015, bought books for himself and his friends at Sundance.

“I don't know how many copies of Marcus Aurelius' Meditations I bought here, but I give them to friends,” he said.

Kelly will miss the people most.

“I'm gonna miss people, whether they be people that you discover inside of books, or they're people that you discover because they come in to get a book,” she said.

The impact Sundance has had on the community is not lost on her.

“I know it means a lot. And we are so honored and grateful that what we've been able to do these 39 years has created that experience,” Kelly said.

Sundance will close its doors for good at 6 PM on May 31st.