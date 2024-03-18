© 2024 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A text headline reads “The Long Road to Maternal Care, a KUNR series.” There is an illustration of a stork driving a car with a baby in it. The car’s license plate spells “Nevada.”
The Long Road to Maternal Care
More than half of Nevada counties are considered maternal health care deserts. This series explores maternal health care gaps, the patchwork of resources, and the role of doulas in rural Nevada.

KUNR holds webinar on solutions to improve access to maternal health care in rural Nevada

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM PDT
A screenshot of a Zoom meeting with four women visible in their respective squares, all smiling.
Screenshot
/
KUNR Public Radio via Zoom
KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (clockwise from top left) moderated a Zoom webinar on solutions to improve access to rural maternal health care with panelists doula Natalie Doyen, Dr. Catherine McCarthy and Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong on Feb. 27, 2024.

Following KUNR Public Radio’s four-part series on maternal health care deserts in rural Nevada and the role doulas play, KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck moderated a webinar with a doctor, doula, and state lawmaker to continue the conversation about solutions to improve rural maternal health care.

The panelists included Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong, who co-sponsored legislation to increase Medicaid reimbursement for doulas; Natalie Doyen, a doula serving Fallon and surrounding rural communities; and Dr. Catherine McCarthy, who travels from Reno to Yerington once a month to provide women’s health care. If you missed it, you can watch the video below.

According to the March of Dimes, more than half of Nevada’s 17 counties do not have a hospital that provides routine labor and delivery and is without an OB-GYN. The Long Road to Maternal Care series follows maternal health care deserts in rural Nevada, the patchwork of resources such as rural emergency medical services and traveling health care providers, and the unique support rural doulas provide.

KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck received a national fellowship, mentorship, and a community engagement grant from the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism to publish the series, host the virtual event, and facilitate a roundtable in Fallon with doulas, parents, and other birth workers. Listen to the entire series here.

The included video can also be accessed on YouTube. Closed captions were auto-generated with slight manual revisions. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary.

If you experience issues accessing this content, please reach out to KUNR by email at feedback@kunr.org or phone at (775) 682-6300.
Tags
Local Stories Rural Nevadarural healthcareNevada moms
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content