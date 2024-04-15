© 2024 KUNR
Nevada Supreme Court dismisses challenge to GPS tracker lawsuit

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published April 15, 2024 at 6:10 PM PDT
Hillary Schieve wears glasses and turns her face slightly towards the camera on the left side of the frame.
Courtesy Bob Conrad
/
This Is Reno
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve listened to a May 1 hearing in her lawsuit against the private investigator who put a GPS tracker on her car during the midterm election.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is one step closer to learning who hired a private investigator to follow her during the 2022 election.

In a unanimous decision Monday, Justices with the Nevada Supreme Court dismissed David McNeely’s argument that the identity of his client was a protected trade secret.

McNeely secretly put a GPS tracker on Schieve’s car in Oct. 2022.

An investigation by KUNR, The Nevada Independent and APM Reports found McNeely used the same tracker to trail former Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung.

Hartung and Schieve sued McNeely in Washoe County District Court to force him to reveal his client’s identity. That case may now move forward.
