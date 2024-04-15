Nevada Supreme Court dismisses challenge to GPS tracker lawsuit

In a unanimous decision Monday, Justices with the Nevada Supreme Court dismissed David McNeely’s argument that the identity of his client was a protected trade secret.

McNeely secretly put a GPS tracker on Schieve’s car in Oct. 2022.

An investigation by KUNR, The Nevada Independent and APM Reports found McNeely used the same tracker to trail former Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung.

Hartung and Schieve sued McNeely in Washoe County District Court to force him to reveal his client’s identity. That case may now move forward.