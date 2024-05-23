Nevada adopts new guidelines to speed election night results

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar provided guidance to Nevada’s county clerks and registrars to improve tabulation timelines and get the results out sooner.

Releasing results sooner will increase transparency, combat misinformation and alleviate pressure on election officials, Aguilar said.

“The new guidance is very important as more and more voters opt to participate in the electoral process in different ways, either during early voting or by mail, we will be able to release more data to the public more quickly with this new process,” Aguilar said.

At 8 a.m. on election day, county clerks and registrar can begin tabulating early voting and returned mail ballots. By 6 p.m., clerks and registrars will provide their election results file to the Secretary of State's office for verification and quality assurance.

Once officials confirm all polls have closed, the Secretary of State's office will release unofficial results.

Prior to the change, counties didn’t do any vote counting or tabulation prior to the close of polls, Aguilar said.

The new guidelines will be applied to both the June primary and November general election.

Early voting for the June primary begins on May 25 and ends June 7. Election Day is June 11.

