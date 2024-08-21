© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

Nevada Supreme Court declines to hear Secretary of State’s election certification case

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:47 PM PDT
Houston and Aguilar, dressed in business clothing, sitting at a table with microphones pointing toward them. Both are looking at someone speaking to them off-camera.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar (right) in Carson City, Nev., on Feb. 21, 2023.

The Nevada Supreme Court denied the Secretary of State’s motion to clarify the role of county commissioners to certify elections.

Secretary Cisco Aguilar originally petitioned the Supreme Court to compel Washoe County Commissioners to certify recount election results. The commission ultimately did, but Aguilar asked for clarity in case this happens again, particularly before the general election in November.

In the court order, justices argued that the situation is now moot. However, the document went on to say that the issue is important and capable of repetition. The court said that if it happens again, the Secretary’s office can seek an expedited answer.

A spokesperson for the Nevada Supreme Court declined to comment, and the Secretary of State did not provide comment in time for publication.

In an interview with KUNR earlier in August, Aguilar said that county commissioners have a duty to voters to certify election results, and if the Supreme Court doesn’t hear the issue, it could lead to ambiguity. Listen to the conversation here.
Tags
Local Stories Nevada Secretary of StateCisco AguilarNevada Supreme Courtelections
