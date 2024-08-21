Nevada Supreme Court declines to hear Secretary of State’s election certification case

The Nevada Supreme Court denied the Secretary of State’s motion to clarify the role of county commissioners to certify elections.

Secretary Cisco Aguilar originally petitioned the Supreme Court to compel Washoe County Commissioners to certify recount election results. The commission ultimately did, but Aguilar asked for clarity in case this happens again, particularly before the general election in November.

In the court order , justices argued that the situation is now moot. However, the document went on to say that the issue is important and capable of repetition. The court said that if it happens again, the Secretary’s office can seek an expedited answer.

A spokesperson for the Nevada Supreme Court declined to comment, and the Secretary of State did not provide comment in time for publication.