© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Landslides pose a serious threat to communities in the Rocky and Sierra Nevada mountains

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:22 AM PDT
This is an image of crewmembers working to clear a landslide of rocks covering part of a highway.
Courtesy Of Colorado Department of Transportation
Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear a landslide of rocks from a highway in Boulder County, Colo., on June 23, 2023.

A new federal map shows nearly half of the U.S. could experience a landslide, and the risk is especially high across the Mountain West region.

Landslides, the downslope movement of earth materials like soil and rock, are a serious threat to communities in the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Nevada mountains.

That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which just released an interactive map highlighting dangerous areas, which also include parts of Appalachia, southeast Alaska, and the California Coast, among others.

Benjamin Mirus, a USGS research geologist, said the map is a tool that everyone can use, “whether it's a person looking at where they live and frequent, or decision-maker looking at the areas they're responsible for, they can look and see which areas are potentially prone to landslides.”

The warning signs of a landslide are slopes with large cracks in the soil, and trees and telephone poles leaning over, said Mirus, adding that watersheds burned by wildfire are also vulnerable areas.

The top trigger of landslides are extreme rainfall events, which are increasing due to human-caused climate change. Other triggering events are earthquakes and human development, Mirus said.

Mirus and fellow researchers analyzed nearly 1 million previous landslides to build their comprehensive susceptibility map of the U.S.

Landslides are also a growing issue around the world. Research out of the UK shows that, globally, there have been more than 400 landslides this year, causing more than 3,600 deaths.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Local Stories
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel