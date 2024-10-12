Trump in Reno promises no tax on tips, overtime, and social security, economy top of mind for all

Thousands of supporters packed into a Grand Sierra Resort ballroom on Friday to see former president Donald Trump. Some lined up hours before the doors opened and came from as far away as Washington, Oregon, and California, and throughout Northern Nevada.

While waiting in line, attendees shared some of the same top issues that Democrats expressed just days earlier at the GSR to see Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz, such as the high cost of living.

Reno resident Andrew Angle said he and his wife are constantly looking at their budget and deciding what to cut.

“Entertainment, things that we want to save up for. We find ourselves going into debt when we have to fix our house,” Angle said.

Many voters also said they prefer Trump’s plans for addressing immigration, including building a wall on the Southern border. This is something Trump pledged but did not complete during his first term.

Before Trump took the stage, U.S. Senate candidate Sam Brown praised the former president and railed against high costs. His staff declined an interview with KUNR after Brown spoke with multiple TV news outlets, citing a lack of time. His opponent, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, was not present at Walz’s rally earlier in the week.

Standing in front of a sea of red, white, and blue and “47” signs, Trump bashed his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, during his hour-and-a-half speech.

Trump said himself that the biggest issue is the economy, not immigration. He pledged no tax on tips, overtime, and social security.

“This has to be the tipping capital of the world,” Trump said.

Trump was referring to Nevada’s large service industry, which is a bigger issue in Las Vegas.

His promise to cut income taxes from social security could have negative consequences. According to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget , cutting the partial source of funding could decrease benefits over time.

Trump also pronounced Nevada wrong on several occasions, which elicited boos from the crowd.