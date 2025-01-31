Winners of South Lake Tahoe’s annual “Name a Snowplow” contest announced

Hank the Tank, Dora the Destroyer, and Dwayne “The Plow” Johnson are among the winning names announced by the city of South Lake Tahoe on Jan. 23, for their second annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

The imaginative names for the city’s fleet of snowplows were submitted by kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. This year was the first time local kids came up with the names. Over 120 entries were received and then narrowed down. The community voted in December deciding on the winners.

The following are the winning names and their creators:

Hank the Tank (Hunter, 4th grade)

(Hunter, 4th grade) Dora the Destroyer (Sawyer, 5th grade)

(Sawyer, 5th grade) Mike Waplowski (Matthew, 5th grade)

(Matthew, 5th grade) Dwayne “The Plow” Johnson (Townes, 5th grade)

(Townes, 5th grade) Plower of Power (Ingrid, 3rd grade, and Gwen, 3rd grade)

(Ingrid, 3rd grade, and Gwen, 3rd grade) Snow Demon (Ripley, 4th grade)

(Ripley, 4th grade) Sparkles (Hazel J., 1st grade)

(Hazel J., 1st grade) Queen of Plows (Zienna, 4th grade)

(Zienna, 4th grade) Big Dog (Hazel P., Kindergarten, and Willow)

(Hazel P., Kindergarten, and Willow) Snow Bull (Amelia, 4th grade)

Each winning name will be placed on one of the city’s 10 plows. Be sure to keep an eye out for Mike Waplowski, Queen of Plows, and Sparkles as they plow their way down the streets of South Lake Tahoe this winter.

