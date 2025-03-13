More than $1m from NV Lake Tahoe License Plate proceeds will fund environmental projects

Every year, proceeds from the sale and renewal of Nevada Lake Tahoe license plates fund projects aimed at preserving the lake.

This year, the Nevada Division of State Lands announced that over $1 million will support several environmental projects around Lake Tahoe.

One key project will build a permanent fish passage in Third Creek, located in Incline Village. This will enhance fish conservation efforts, including the restoration of the native and endangered Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, supporting sustainable fishing practices in the region, while fostering community engagement through educational outreach. Construction is currently slated for Summer 2026.

The Nevada Division of State Parks will also construct a 1.7-mile multi-use trail in Tunnel Creek, with completion expected this summer.

To fight the spread of aquatic invasive species, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency will use part of the funding to purchase a vessel-cleaning machine and trailer for Sand Harbor State Park, said Chris LaCasse with the Nevada Division of State Lands.

“This aquatic invasive species prevention station is part of the effort to educate users of non motorized boating equipment, such as kayaks and stand up paddle boards and how to properly clean, drain and dry their vessels to prevent the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species,” he said.

Additionally, new restroom facilities will be built at Spooner Lake State Park this summer.

A Lake Tahoe license plate costs $61, with a $30 annual renewal fee.