Nevada lawmakers bring back bill to lower prescription drug prices

Nevada lawmakers reintroduced a bill to lower prescription drug costs on Wednesday afternoon in Carson City. The legislation would adopt the prices negotiated by Medicare federally for everyone in the state, regardless of insurance.

Due to the Inflation Reduction Act, there will be a price cap on 10 prescriptions starting in 2026. This includes medicines without generic options to treat diabetes, heart failure, and autoimmune diseases. The drugs were chosen because of their benefits, impact on specific populations, and production costs.

Democratic Assemblymember Venicia Considine introduced the bill last session too . Republican Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed it . He said it would set arbitrary price caps, reduce access to medicine, and result in less innovation.

“I am hopeful that the governor will do the right thing this time. The cost savings for Nevadans is tremendous, and this is the opportunity to protect Nevadans from being ripped off. Many residents, especially seniors, low-income families, and those with chronic conditions, struggle to afford life-saving medications,” Considine said.