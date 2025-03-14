© 2025 KUNR
Veterans and supporters protest President Trump in Carson City

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:41 PM PDT
A protestor, Karen Lubich, holds up a handmade sign in support of Veterans outside the capitol building in Carson City, Nevada on March 14, 2025.

Dozens of people gathered in a snowstorm in Carson City on Friday afternoon to protest how President Donald Trump’s policies are impacting veterans.

On top of federal firings, Trump’s administration also plans on reorganizing and cutting more than 80,000 jobs from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Demonstrators shared concerns about how that will impact health care, school, and housing resources for veterans.

Nicole Kelling, a Navy veteran, said wait times are already challenging.

“My appointment to get an MRI, I had to wait months to get this appointment,” Kelling said.

Nicole Kelling standing outside the Nevada legislative building in harsh weather holding up a sign during the protest in Carson City, Nevada on March 14, 2025.

Audrey Way is a disabled Army veteran who also works at the VA, adjudicating benefits claims. She said her job is safe for now, but she’s dealing with the disruption Trump has caused.

“We’re extraordinarily demoralized right now. We’re spending more time dealing with his policies than actually helping veterans,” Way said.

Many people said they also plan to protest outside of Republican Congressman Mark Amodei’s office to demand his support.

These protestors joined a nationwide march taking place in Washington, D.C., and other state capitals.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
