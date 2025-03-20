New Master Plan for Sand Harbor: Public comments open on key improvements

The plan aims to enhance the visitor experience and protect the park’s natural resources, which have been strained by a significant increase in outdoor recreation.

It proposes a redesign of the park based on feedback gathered from community surveys conducted last year.

The draft plan highlights improvements in six main areas, including a longer entry drive to reduce traffic congestion on SR 28, an expanded beach area, and the restoration of the Barrier Beach.

Additionally, a new lakefront promenade will also connect key park areas, and the plan includes updates to the maintenance area, staff housing, and the visitor center.

It also includes an expansion to the Visitor Center Welcome Plaza with connections to Shakespeare Theater and new restrooms.

The public can review the draft through an interactive map available online. Comments may also be sent to planning@parks.nv.gov.

Comments will be accepted until April 14.

As part of the park’s ongoing efforts to manage the growing number of visitors, a full reservation system will be implemented starting this April.

