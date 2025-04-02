Should Nevada ban small plastic water bottles to protect Lake Tahoe? Lawmakers are considering it

If passed, Nevada businesses surrounding the lake would no longer be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute bottled water in plastic containers holding less than four liters.

Supporters say the bill is a necessary step in protecting Lake Tahoe.

Volunteers with the League to Save Lake Tahoe conducted more than 400 cleanups on the Nevada side of the lake in 2023 and 2024, said Noa Banayan, government affairs manager for the league. They removed more than 2,000 plastic water bottles and 4,000 plastic bottle caps, Banayan said.

“Based on our plastic findings during beach cleanups alone, it's clear that we need to do something to limit the number of plastic bottles and particles making their way into the lake, our beaches, and other popular outdoor recreation sites. There are ample alternatives for providing drinking water. Tahoe tap water is world-renowned and award-winning for its quality and taste,” she said.

Nevada businesses would still be able to sell canned and boxed water under SB 324 .

The Nevada Attorney General’s office would be responsible for enforcing the measure, with the power to inspect businesses. Anyone found violating the law could face a misdemeanor charge.

But not everyone is on board. Critics argued that the ban would place an unnecessary burden on local businesses and visitors.

A ban is not an effective way to reduce plastic use, and the focus should be on improving plastic collection and recycling, said David Thorp of the American Beverage Association.

“A ban will take away the convenience and affordability of a safe option to consume water and very likely hurt local businesses. Local grocery stores, restaurants, and convenience stores rely on bottled water sales. Alternatives such as aluminum bottles of water are very expensive, and they have a larger environmental footprint than plastic bottles,” he said.

Boxed water cartons are not easily recyclable, Thorp said.