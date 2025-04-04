© 2025 KUNR
Nevada lawmakers question construction worker pay under governor’s housing bill

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published April 4, 2025 at 10:24 AM PDT
Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo speaking with media after his State of the State address in Carson City, Nevada, on Jan. 15, 2025.
Manuel Holguin JR
/
KUNR Public Radio
Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo speaking with media after his State of the State address in Carson City, Nevada, on Jan. 15, 2025.

Nevada lawmakers questioned the governor’s attainable housing bill during a three-hour hearing in Carson City on Wednesday evening.

Gov. Joe Lombardo is seeking a total of $250 million for attainable housing projects. This amount is more than what’s written in the bill. The governor said the additional $50 million would come from the Nevada Housing Division.

It can go to the construction of homes and down payment assistance, and the legislation would allow out-of-state developers to work in Nevada, like in rural communities near the Utah and Idaho borders.

Legislators had a number of questions about how construction workers would be paid. The bill proposes that funding recipients would not have to pay the prevailing wage. This is essentially the minimum compensation employers must pay if receiving public money.

Lombardo defended his decision when speaking to journalists.

“Because of labor. Labor shortages and the ability to put enough forces to bear to the issue,” Lombardo said.

He estimated 16,000 households will be helped over the next four years.

KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.

Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more details, please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.
