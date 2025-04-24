Trump pardons Fiore, clearing former Las Vegas councilwoman after fraud conviction

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, a Republican who was convicted of wire fraud charges last year for using money intended for a fallen police officer’s memorial for her personal use.

Fiore was set to be sentenced next month on her conviction of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Each count would have carried a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment.

Fiore announced the pardon in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Today, I stand before you — not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard, whose faith held firm, and whose truth could not be buried by injustice,” the post said.

A court filing made shortly after Fiore’s post included Trump’s “full and unconditional pardon” of Fiore, which was made on Wednesday.

The pardon comes just six days after a federal judge denied Fiore’s requests for an acquittal and new trial. Fiore had argued the evidence against her was insufficient and that she was denied the right to a fair trial, but Judge Jennifer Dorsey was unconvinced.

Notably, it also comes shortly after Trump named Sigal Chattah as the Interim U.S. Attorney for Nevada, which is the state’s top federal law enforcement officer, whose office is in charge of trying cases such as Fiore’s. Chattah, who also serves as the state’s Republican National Committeewoman, is friends with Fiore.

The federal case centered on the construction of a statue honoring Alyn Beck, a Las Vegas police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. Federal prosecutors accused Fiore — across six months in 2019 and 2020 while serving as a councilwoman — of soliciting donations to her PAC and nonprofit for the construction of the statue but using the money for personal use, including for rent and plastic surgery.

Dozens of witnesses testified during the trial, including Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, who said that Fiore had contacted him (while he was Clark County sheriff) seeking donations for the statue. His campaign account sent a $5,000 check to Fiore’s PAC, and an FBI agent testified that shortly after, $5,000 was transferred to Fiore’s daughter’s account to purchase a money order covering Fiore’s rent.

Fiore, also a former Nevada assemblymember and the GOP’s nominee for state treasurer in 2022, first entered the Nevada political world in 2012 by winning her race for state Assembly and quickly rose up the ranks. She lost leadership positions before the 2015 session amid controversy regarding more than $1 million in tax liens.

In 2016, she ran for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, finishing third in the GOP primary. A year later, she successfully ran to represent Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council, eventually becoming the city’s mayor pro tempore, a position she held until her 2020 resignation . Her resignation came after she allegedly said that “If there’s a job opening and my white ass is more qualified than somebody’s black ass, then my white ass should get the job,” though Fiore denied that being the reason for her resignation.

She was also sued by fellow City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who alleged Fiore created a hostile workplace and physically attacked her. Seaman was among the victims in the federal fraud case, though she did not testify.

Fiore narrowly lost her 2022 state treasurer bid — during which she appeared in a campaign ad shooting beer bottles with the labels “vaccine mandate” and “CRT” (critical race theory). Fiore said she didn’t mind people bringing guns into courtrooms because “an armed society is a polite society.”

Shortly after, she was appointed as a justice of the peace in rural Nye County, winning another term outright last year before being suspended following her indictment.

She said on her Facebook post Thursday that she would be returning as a justice of the peace next week.