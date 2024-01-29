The Nevada Independent is a statewide, reader-supported, digital-only nonprofit newsroom committed to illuminating the state’s most pressing issues, fostering insightful conversations and holding those in power to account. The Indy tells the story of the Silver State and its people in a timely and nuanced way that promotes civic engagement and empowers Nevadans to improve their communities and quality of life.

The Indy is a media partner of KUNR. Learn more about this partnership.