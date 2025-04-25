Inside the housing legislation moving through Nevada’s legislature

In April, Governor Joe Lombardo introduced the housing access and attainability act that he says will increase availability of homes and generate about 4 dollars for every one dollar invested.

This comes at a time when the median price of a home in Nevada is at the record of $485,000. It's also at a time when the rate of evictions in Las Vegas is around 13 percent.

For a primer on the bill, how it's being sold to lawmakers and what lawmakers think about it, we speak to Lucia Starbuck, a politics reporter for sister-station KUNR in Reno.

Guests: Lucia Starbuck, politics reporter, KUNR

