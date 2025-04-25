© 2025 KUNR
Inside the housing legislation moving through Nevada’s legislature

Nevada Public Radio | By Christopher Alvarez
Published April 25, 2025 at 3:34 PM PDT
Aerial view of a neighborhood.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In April, Governor Joe Lombardo introduced the housing access and attainability act that he says will increase availability of homes and generate about 4 dollars for every one dollar invested.

This comes at a time when the median price of a home in Nevada is at the record of $485,000. It's also at a time when the rate of evictions in Las Vegas is around 13 percent.

For a primer on the bill, how it's being sold to lawmakers and what lawmakers think about it, we speak to Lucia Starbuck, a politics reporter for sister-station KUNR in Reno.

Guests: Lucia Starbuck, politics reporter, KUNR

