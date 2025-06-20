© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The threat of catastrophic funding cuts for public media looms, and while we don’t know what the U.S. Senate will do, we do know this: We need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media today ➡️

Nevada Humane Society renovates lobby, hoping for improved adoption experience

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published June 20, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT
Adoption taking place in the NHS lobby.
Mariel Day / KUNR Public Radio
Adoption taking place in the NHS lobby.

Walking into Nevada Humane Society’s (NHS) renovated lobby, guests see a more open, brightly painted and comfortable space.

Philip Laverty, a volunteer, said the previous lobby felt more rigid.

“It is going to be a lot more comfortable for people to wait, especially on a Saturday when it is a pretty busy day,” Laverty said.

On June 18, donors participated in the paws and programs donor open house where they had the opportunity to explore the updated lobby. And, learn more about the organization’s programs.

Since 2007, the lobby has featured a traditional layout with desks, tables and chairs — where adoptions took place.

Now, the process will take place on sofas.

People see shelters as a sad place but that could not be further from the truth, said Jerleen Bryant, humane society CEO.

“We want those in our community who come through our doors to feel really good, to know that animals are really being cared for and this is a great place to come and visit,” Bryant said.

The humane society gives second chances to animals with nowhere else to go, she said.

She encourages people to come in even if adoption is not yet on the table.

“We are open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and really come in. Get to know our organization, say hi to our pets and ask any questions,” she said.

For more information about the Nevada Humane Society visit the website, nevadahumanesociety.org.
Tags
Local Stories humane societypet adoptionsAnimal Shelters
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
See stories by Mariel Day

Calls to defund public media are getting louder — but your voice is power


Personal stories are powerful, and your voice matters now more than ever. Call the KUNR Testimonial Line at 775-682-6039 to share what KUNR and public media mean to you. 💙