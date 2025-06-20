Nevada Humane Society renovates lobby, hoping for improved adoption experience

Walking into Nevada Humane Society’s (NHS) renovated lobby, guests see a more open, brightly painted and comfortable space.

Philip Laverty, a volunteer, said the previous lobby felt more rigid.

“It is going to be a lot more comfortable for people to wait, especially on a Saturday when it is a pretty busy day,” Laverty said.

On June 18, donors participated in the paws and programs donor open house where they had the opportunity to explore the updated lobby. And, learn more about the organization’s programs.

Since 2007, the lobby has featured a traditional layout with desks, tables and chairs — where adoptions took place.

Now, the process will take place on sofas.

People see shelters as a sad place but that could not be further from the truth, said Jerleen Bryant, humane society CEO.

“We want those in our community who come through our doors to feel really good, to know that animals are really being cared for and this is a great place to come and visit,” Bryant said.

The humane society gives second chances to animals with nowhere else to go, she said.

She encourages people to come in even if adoption is not yet on the table.

“We are open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and really come in. Get to know our organization, say hi to our pets and ask any questions,” she said.