Covid cases rising

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published September 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS
/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The national COVID-19 death rate between January 2020 and July 2022 was 372 deaths per 100,000 people, according to a study published in The Lancet last week.

Individuals testing positive for Covid have been showing flu-like symptoms.

Avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands, and wearing masks are some precautions the public can take, said Dr. Chad Kingsley, district health officer of Northern Nevada Public Health.

“So if we do not have vaccines, and then we have a strong variant out there, we will see burdens upon hospitals and upon our health care system, which ultimately have long term effects towards our economy and the well being of our community,” Dr. Kingsley said.

There are 241 new weekly cases among Washoe County residents. And about 34 new cases per day.

Those 65 and older are the most vulnerable. People with weakened immune systems and children should take extra precautions as well.
Local Stories covid-19 variantCOVID-19 Vaccinepublic health
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
