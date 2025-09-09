Covid cases rising

Individuals testing positive for Covid have been showing flu-like symptoms.

Avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands, and wearing masks are some precautions the public can take, said Dr. Chad Kingsley, district health officer of Northern Nevada Public Health.

“So if we do not have vaccines, and then we have a strong variant out there, we will see burdens upon hospitals and upon our health care system, which ultimately have long term effects towards our economy and the well being of our community,” Dr. Kingsley said.

There are 241 new weekly cases among Washoe County residents. And about 34 new cases per day.

Those 65 and older are the most vulnerable. People with weakened immune systems and children should take extra precautions as well.