Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe seeks donors to bridge funding gap in South Lake Tahoe

Despite a fundraising push earlier this year, the nonprofit says its South Lake facility is still facing a critical funding gap. Rising costs for food and veterinary care have made it harder to keep up with demand.

The Humane Society has launched its Constant Companion program, asking at least 50 new donors to commit $20 a month. So far, only 19 have signed on.

Community engagement director Erin Ellis said it's become more difficult for community members to own a pet, and some are having to make difficult choices between vet and utility bills.

“We're trying to reduce barriers so that people can keep the pets in their homes with them that they love,” Ellis said. “What we're experiencing right now is just a high volume of need for those programs and services, and we're just not receiving the funding in South Lake to help meet the needs of the cost of the programs and services that we're offering there.”

The organization also offers programs like a free community pet pantry and low-cost spay and neuter surgeries.