Tahoe Literary Festival returns to Tahoe City this fall

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published September 11, 2025 at 11:48 AM PDT
2024 Tahoe Literary Festival
The Tahoe Literary Festival will return to Tahoe City on Oct. 10-11, bringing authors, poets, and readers together for two days of events along the lake.

The festival opens the afternoon of Oct. 10 with free community programs, including author readings, writing workshops, and an open mic hosted by the Tahoe Poetry Collective.

The second day will feature panels, craft sessions, and readings with bestselling authors Katy Hays and Jill Shalvis, along with writers Michael Branch, Eve Quesnel, and Laura Newman. Publishers and publicists will also offer advice on today’s publishing world, while poet laureates from across the region share their work.

A book fair and author meet-and-greet will also take place followed by a free singer-songwriter showcase to close the event.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 full-day program cost $55, but many events are free and open to the community. More details are available at tahoelitfest.com.

Tahoe Lit Fest Flyer
