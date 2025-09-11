Tahoe Literary Festival returns to Tahoe City this fall

The festival opens the afternoon of Oct. 10 with free community programs, including author readings, writing workshops, and an open mic hosted by the Tahoe Poetry Collective.

The second day will feature panels, craft sessions, and readings with bestselling authors Katy Hays and Jill Shalvis, along with writers Michael Branch, Eve Quesnel, and Laura Newman. Publishers and publicists will also offer advice on today’s publishing world, while poet laureates from across the region share their work.

A book fair and author meet-and-greet will also take place followed by a free singer-songwriter showcase to close the event.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 full-day program cost $55, but many events are free and open to the community. More details are available at tahoelitfest.com .