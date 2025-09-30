UNR’s UndocuPack Program Target of DOJ Investigation

The future of the University of Nevada, Reno’s UndocuPack program is uncertain after the U.S. Department of Justice flagged potential legal issues.

On Friday, the DOJ sent a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon and UNR President Brian Sandoval.

It cites reports suggesting that UndocuPack may have directed undocumented students toward scholarships, financial aid, and career opportunities using taxpayer funds – actions federal officials say could conflict with a 1996 law restricting benefits for undocumented immigrants.

The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney for Nevada Sigal Chattah, calls on the Department of Education to investigate whether UNR used taxpayer money to “promote illegal immigration.”

Following the letter, UndocuPack’s website and Instagram were taken offline. In response, UNR said it is reviewing the DOJ letter “through proper legal and administrative channels” and is “ensuring the program follows state and federal law, and is in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.”

The university emphasized that it remains committed to supporting all students while adhering to legal requirements.

This is not the first time Nevada universities have faced scrutiny. Last month, the College of Southern Nevada lost federal funding for its TRIO program after education officials determined it considered race in ways that conflicted with federal policy. UNLV also saw cuts to its TRIO program.

These programs assist first-generation students with career mentoring, financial aid, and scholarship support.

State and federal oversight programs supporting underserved students have increased in recent years, leaving some universities cautious about initiatives that could draw legal or financial challenges.