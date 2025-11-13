Thanksgiving in a Bag: Reno and Sparks unite to help neighbors in need

Volunteers are stepping up with a project called “Thanksgiving in a Bag.” Each kit includes canned turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and green beans.

The bags will be distributed through The Karma Box Project, a local nonprofit that provides essentials to people experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.

Organizer Jen Roehr said the idea started after she came across a TikTok page showing how to make low-cost meals for families on tight budgets.

“I thought, OK, I can sit here and be really angry about what’s going on, or I can do something,” Roehr said. “Even if it’s small, I can just do something about it.”

Each “Thanksgiving in a Bag” kit costs about $10 to make and feeds up to three people. So far, the group’s GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $2,000 and received several food donations from community members.

This weekend, volunteers plan to assemble the bags and deliver them to between 50 and 60 Karma Box sites across Reno and Sparks.

Roehr says even small contributions can have a real impact.