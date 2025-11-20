USAC leads push to protect study abroad opportunities amid scholarship reductions

The University Studies Abroad Consortium (USAC) has been based at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) for more than 40 years, helping thousands of students study around the world. Even as federal budget cuts and rising costs put pressure on universities, the nonprofit is working to ensure global learning opportunities remain accessible.

On Nov. 17 at UNR’s Knowledge Center, students sampled international dishes and explored study abroad opportunities as part of International Education Week. But behind the celebration is a growing concern: studying abroad is becoming harder for many students to afford.

Programs across the country are feeling the strain, said USAC President Alyssa Nota.

“There have been federal budget cuts at universities across the U.S., and we work with hundreds of them. Some departments may be closing, and DEI efforts — diversity, equity, and inclusion — are being blocked,” Nota said.

These changes have limited outreach that helps students learn about their options.

In response, USAC is launching a national fundraising and awareness campaign aimed at expanding scholarship support and helping students cover basic expenses such as flights and housing. Despite the financial challenges, interest in studying abroad hasn’t slowed.

UNR senior Sarah Jongsma studied in India last summer and plans to head to France this spring. Her experience abroad shifted how she sees the world, she said.

“There are a lot of things that I perceived both about my own country and other places before going there. And then getting the chance to experience their lifestyle and the way that they do things," Jongsma said.

Jongsma once believed study abroad wasn’t something she could afford or was meant for someone like her, until USAC helped her find programs within her budget. Now, she encourages other students to consider opportunities in destinations they may not have thought about.

That kind of access, and the life-changing experiences that come with it, is exactly what USAC is working to protect, even in a difficult funding environment, Nota said.

