KUNR FM is experiencing technical difficulties with our 91.7 FM frequency.
Our engineers are working to restore service as soon as possible. For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Emergency rescue saves 20 wild horses trapped by snow in Inyo National Forest

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published January 23, 2026 at 12:37 PM PST
Several wild horses walking along a snowy plain. There are snow-covered mountains in the background.
Courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management
A band of wild horses roam the snow-covered Sand Wash Basin rangelands in Colorado.

Twenty wild horses have been rescued from deep snow in California’s Inyo National Forest and transported to a rehabilitation facility in the Modoc National Forest, according to the USDA Forest Service.

Severe winter conditions left the animals without access to food or water after they became stranded outside their normal range. Forest Service officials said many of the horses were emaciated and in poor condition.

Over the weekend, Forest Service crews rescued 24 horses from snowbound terrain. One horse later died from extreme emaciation, three were humanely euthanized due to critically poor body condition, and six others were found dead in the field from starvation and prolonged exposure.

The remaining 20 horses received emergency care to stabilize them before being transported to a temporary holding facility in Bishop. They were later moved to a better-equipped rehabilitation facility in the Modoc National Forest, where recovery is expected to take up to 10 months.

The horses are part of the Montgomery Pass herd and had moved well outside their typical range prior to the storm.

In a statement to KUNR, the agency said monitoring shows much of the Montgomery Pass herd has been outside its designated territory for some time. During a February 2024 census, 624 of the herd’s 699 horses were found off-territory. Officials said as the population has grown, horses have expanded into surrounding areas in search of forage and water, and this group was likely caught off-range when a sudden winter storm followed an earlier warm, dry period.

The Forest Service said the rescued horses are receiving care consistent with federal law and humane welfare standards. Officials said recovery will be closely monitored as the horses regain strength and stabilize.

To support rescue operations, the Forest Service temporarily closed the Bald Mountain area, it has since re-opened.
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
