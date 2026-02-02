Washoe County students walkout as part of national protest against ICE

High schools across the Reno-Sparks area took part in a nationwide walkout on January 30, protesting ICE enforcement and the Trump Administration.

Most of the walkouts began at noon, with students walking on the sidewalk carrying signs and flags. Students from AACT High School gathered and walked towards the QuikStop on Pembroke and McCarran.

Amber, a student at AACT, helped organize the walkout and held a sign that read “Fight for Our Rights.” She said the protest was personal.

“One of my best friends who lives in Henderson, was abducted by ICE about two weeks ago,” Amber said. “So, I planned this protest for AACT. I wanted to show the world that we are not scared, and I wanted to show the world that the youth knows what's going on,” she said.

Amber said she was taking part in the walkout to fight for those without a voice. She also described her fear of being targeted.

“I am half Mexican, and I don't have an ID. If ICE was here, I'd be screwed. I don't have an ID on me. It's horrible. Being racially profiled is one of the worst things that could ever happen, and it sucks when it happens to you,” Amber said.

Across town at Debbie Smith High School, dozens of students filled the sidewalks near Sutro Street and McCarran Boulevard.

In the sea of students, two stood out — Atticus, with an American flag on his back, and his friend Tony who had a Mexican flag draped over his shoulders. Atticus said the flags were meant to send a message.

“I want people to know that to be a real patriot in this country, you have to understand the constitution that we signed almost 250 years ago, and abide by the laws in it,” Atticus said. “This country was built by people immigrating here, and we got to respect and love each other.”

Atticus shared why he and Tony decided to wear the flags.

“I thought it would be cool if I wore an American flag, because my family’s been here since the revolution. And I was like, Tony, what if I go get you a flag from Mexico and we wear them together? We’re good friends, and we want to spread unity,” he said.

KUNR student reporter Emilio Milo contributed to this story.

