Nevada officials push back on Trump’s suggestion to federalize elections

KUNR Public Radio | By James Perez
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:00 AM PST
Aguilar smiles while looking at Brant who is also smiling. Tyreman has her back to the camera. There is a ballot drop-off box, stairs and plants behind them.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar (center) spoke to primary election voting center manager Ann Brant (right) and assistant manager Heather Tyreman at the Downtown Reno Library on June 6, 2024.

President Trump’s recent comments suggesting the federal government should take over U.S. elections are drawing bipartisan criticism in Nevada, where state officials and voting advocates say the proposal would violate the Constitution and disrupt how elections are administered.

Critics argue the idea would strip authority from states and counties that have long been responsible for running elections. Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar rejected the proposal, pointing to constitutional limits on presidential power.

“The Constitution makes it clear: elections are run by the states,” Aguilar said. “The President doesn’t have the power to change how our elections are conducted, and what he’s suggesting is unconstitutional.”

Under the current system, states administer elections while complying with federal laws such as the Voting Rights Act and the Help America Vote Act.

Nationalizing elections would fundamentally alter that structure, said Emily Persad Zamora, executive director of Silver State Voices.

“What that means is that the federal government would have complete control over elections in all 50 states,” Persad Zamora said. “Currently, each state is responsible for administering their elections.”

She added that a centralized approach would fail to account for differences in population, demographics, and infrastructure across states.

“When it comes to elections, it should not be a one-size-fits-all,” Persad Zamora said. “The needs of Nevada are completely different than the needs of New York.”

As rhetoric around federal control has increased, claims questioning Nevada’s ability to count ballots have resurfaced. Aguilar has repeatedly defended the state’s election system, particularly its use of mail voting.

“In Nevada, in our two largest counties, Clark and Washoe, 98% or more of mail ballots arrived on or before Election Day in 2024,” Aguilar said.

Accusations about ballot counting often stem from misunderstandings of election procedures and risk undermining public trust, Persad Zamora said.

Officials from both major political parties in Nevada say states remain best equipped to administer elections and warn that greater federal involvement would create confusion rather than confidence.
James Perez
James Perez is a journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno, with an emphasis in news, broadcast, documentary, and sports media.
