KUNR All Weather Considered logo
All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Feb. 27, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:51 PM PST

Friday is going to be very mild with some light winds and a high of 70. Overnight low will be 44 for Reno. Saturday morning, northern Nevada will see some thunderstorms that will dissipate by the afternoon. Leaving a mostly clear day and a high of 70.

On Sunday, another storm system will move in, starting around Tonopah and moving up towards Elko and lingering until Monday.

There is a potential snow storm on Wednesday but timing and strength is yet to be seen.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
University of Nevada Reno logos for the Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.

KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.