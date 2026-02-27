All Weather Considered: Feb. 27, 2026

Friday is going to be very mild with some light winds and a high of 70. Overnight low will be 44 for Reno. Saturday morning, northern Nevada will see some thunderstorms that will dissipate by the afternoon. Leaving a mostly clear day and a high of 70.

On Sunday, another storm system will move in, starting around Tonopah and moving up towards Elko and lingering until Monday.

There is a potential snow storm on Wednesday but timing and strength is yet to be seen.