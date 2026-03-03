All Weather Considered: Mar. 3, 2026

High today will be 63 with an overnight low of 35 as a weak upper ridge is helping us stay warm and dry. Starting today, the Western Nevada Basin is under a wind advisory until tomorrow night. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are to be expected, while the Sierra Ridge can see up to 70 mph gusts.

By tomorrow, that ridge will break down and allow for a cold front to move in. Most of the rain will be around Elko and Winnemucca. There could be up to two inches of snow along the Sierra passes, which could have some minor impacts on travel.

Thursday will have a drop in temperatures between the upper 40s and the lower 50s for the valleys and upper 30s to lower 40s for the Sierra. After that, there’s going to be a warm trend the rest of the week and into the weekend.