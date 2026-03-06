© 2026 KUNR
All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Mar. 6, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:47 AM PST

Overall, starting today and through the weekend, things will be fairly quiet. Reno’s high will be 52 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds. Overnight, the wind will quiet down, the sky will be clear and the temperature will be around 28 degrees.

The Sierra will be experiencing strong ridgetop gusts between 60 and 70 mph on the peaks starting today and into tomorrow. Winds may flow down to lake level by Saturday, which could cause choppy water.

There could be another storm on the horizon for the middle of next week, although it is too far out to say for sure.
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
University of Nevada Reno logos for the Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.

KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.