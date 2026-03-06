All Weather Considered: Mar. 6, 2026

Overall, starting today and through the weekend, things will be fairly quiet. Reno’s high will be 52 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds. Overnight, the wind will quiet down, the sky will be clear and the temperature will be around 28 degrees.

The Sierra will be experiencing strong ridgetop gusts between 60 and 70 mph on the peaks starting today and into tomorrow. Winds may flow down to lake level by Saturday, which could cause choppy water.

There could be another storm on the horizon for the middle of next week, although it is too far out to say for sure.