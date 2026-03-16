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Ongoing RPD investigation leaves questions unanswered

KUNR Public Radio | By Emilio Milo,
Malory Shaw
Published March 16, 2026 at 10:33 AM PDT
Corey Solferino standing behind a podium with mics pointed at him. The City of Reno logo is next to him on a TV screen.
Emilio Milo / KUNR Public Radio
Acting Chief Corey Solferino emphasized public safety at the press conference.

On Mar. 12, the City of Reno held a press conference to provide updates on an ongoing investigation into the Reno Police Department (RPD).

Earlier in the week, city staff confirmed they had placed Chief Kathryn Nance and five more unidentified members of the department on leave, pending a review of potential policy violations by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

In a statement to KUNR, the department said it was unable to provide further information.

At the press conference, city officials provided no further information into the specific allegations against Nance and the other officers.

Jackie Bryant, the Reno City Manager, said the timeline of the investigation is unknown. She explained that for the last week, her priority has been to allow the dust to settle.

“The goal is to stabilize, to just kind of status quo. So, while I definitely think it's important to continue to work with the community, that is not something that we have been focusing on right this minute,” said Bryant.

The city appointed Washoe County Undersheriff Corey Solferino as acting chief. He said his focus is on public safety amidst the chaos.

“We want to make sure that when the public's in need, that they feel comfortable enough to call, that we will answer that call. So, as we look to the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to do all of the great things that the Reno police department was already doing,” said Solferino.

The investigation comes after a heated town hall in February, where attendees raised questions about the fatal shooting of Michael Johnson, a 27-year-old unhoused Black man killed by RPD officers, and sexual harassment allegations within the department.
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Local Stories Reno policeCity of RenoNevada Department of Public Safety
Emilio Milo
Emilio Milo is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno, pursuing degrees in both Journalism and Spanish with an emphasis on Bilingual Media. He is enthusiastic about joining the KUNR team for 2026, where he hopes to improve his capabilities as a multimedia journalist and to be more involved in local reporting.
See stories by Emilio Milo
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw
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