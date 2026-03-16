Ongoing RPD investigation leaves questions unanswered

On Mar. 12, the City of Reno held a press conference to provide updates on an ongoing investigation into the Reno Police Department (RPD).

Earlier in the week, city staff confirmed they had placed Chief Kathryn Nance and five more unidentified members of the department on leave, pending a review of potential policy violations by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

In a statement to KUNR, the department said it was unable to provide further information.

At the press conference, city officials provided no further information into the specific allegations against Nance and the other officers.

Jackie Bryant, the Reno City Manager, said the timeline of the investigation is unknown. She explained that for the last week, her priority has been to allow the dust to settle.

“The goal is to stabilize, to just kind of status quo. So, while I definitely think it's important to continue to work with the community, that is not something that we have been focusing on right this minute,” said Bryant.

The city appointed Washoe County Undersheriff Corey Solferino as acting chief. He said his focus is on public safety amidst the chaos.

“We want to make sure that when the public's in need, that they feel comfortable enough to call, that we will answer that call. So, as we look to the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to do all of the great things that the Reno police department was already doing,” said Solferino.

The investigation comes after a heated town hall in February, where attendees raised questions about the fatal shooting of Michael Johnson, a 27-year-old unhoused Black man killed by RPD officers, and sexual harassment allegations within the department.