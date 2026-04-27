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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 27, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:25 PM PDT

Today in Reno, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, a high of 60, and a 20 percent chance for afternoon showers. Up in the mountains, there’s a 15 to 20 percent chance for thunderstorms along with snow levels above 7,000 ft. However, we should only expect an inch or two.

Precipitation chances should decrease by tomorrow, but continue for the Sierra. For the metro area, it will mark the start of a warming trend that could have us seeing 80 by Friday. By this weekend, another storm system could start to move in.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
University of Nevada Reno logos for the Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.

KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.