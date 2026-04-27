All Weather Considered: Apr. 27, 2026

Today in Reno, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, a high of 60, and a 20 percent chance for afternoon showers. Up in the mountains, there’s a 15 to 20 percent chance for thunderstorms along with snow levels above 7,000 ft. However, we should only expect an inch or two.

Precipitation chances should decrease by tomorrow, but continue for the Sierra. For the metro area, it will mark the start of a warming trend that could have us seeing 80 by Friday. By this weekend, another storm system could start to move in.