Incline High School lands top 10 finish at national Constitution competition

The annual contest challenges students on their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution. Participants take part in simulated congressional hearings, where they answer in-depth questions about government, law, and civic principles.

Christine Hull, executive director of the Nevada Center for Civic Engagement, said the achievement reflects years of commitment from both students and educators, like teacher Milton Hyams, who has led the school’s We the People program to several state titles and national finals appearances.

“Mr. Hyams has been doing this program for many, many years,” Hull said. “Getting in the top 10 is a culmination of all of that work. It’s years of alumni participating. It’s years of dedication from students and staff.”

Incline’s team is relatively small, with just 18 students, but it competed against more than 1,000 participants nationwide. Despite the size difference, the group impressed judges with its strong collaboration and cohesion.

Hull said that dynamic is often a strength for smaller schools.

“I think small schools have something magical that we don’t see when it comes to competitions typically,” she said. “You might expect larger schools to do incredibly well, but one of the most important parts of this program is the teamwork and collaboration that it requires.”

This year marks Incline High’s 17th appearance at the national finals over the past 29 years.

Beyond competition results, educators say the program provides lasting benefits. Students gain experience in public speaking, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of the Constitution.

