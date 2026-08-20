Lake Tahoe Summit marks 30 years of collaboration to protect the lake

For three decades, leaders from California and Nevada have gathered around the same goal: protecting Lake Tahoe.

This year’s summit looked back at what’s been accomplished and what still needs to be done.

More than 900 environmental projects have been completed across the basin since 1997, said Senator Jacky Rosen.

Those projects have focused on forest health, water quality and invasive species.

“Together, Team Tahoe and all of us, prevented hundreds of thousands of pounds of fine sediments from entering the lake. They completed 100,000 acres of hazardous fuel reduction treatment. They improved more than 800 miles of roads and inspected more than 120,000 boats,” Rosen said.

California Senator Alex Padilla used the summit to criticize the Trump administration’s environmental policies.

“When the values that have brought us together for the last 30 years are understated by an administration that has slashed agency budgets and workforces while attacking fundamental science and undermining scientific institutions. We're living through an administration that too often is treating our public lands as commodities rather than a public trust,” Padilla said.

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio Tahoe Summit 2026

Congress extended the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act until 2034, making about $300 million available for restoration and protection efforts.

But officials say the threats facing Tahoe are changing. Wildfire and housing costs remain a year-round concern, said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

“We need to balance our ability to welcome visitors with maintaining a livable community for our residents. Part of it is housing, the dramatic increase in home prices and the high cost of property insurance has made it more difficult for residents to live and work here,” Cortez Masto said.

The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California is playing a larger role in restoration efforts, working together to restore native fish populations.

The message from this year’s summit — protecting Tahoe — will take more than individual agencies or states.

It will require continued collaboration across California, Nevada, tribal nations and the federal government.

