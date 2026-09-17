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Incline Village’s Pet Network reports suspected fraud involving more than $2.5 million

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published September 17, 2026 at 2:32 PM PDT
Pet Network Humane Society
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Pet Network Humane Society

Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village says it has uncovered what it believes is more than $2.5 million in missing funds following an internal investigation.

In a statement Thursday, the organization’s Board of Directors said the investigation began after an unexpected discrepancy involving the organization’s IRS status.

The board found what it believes was fraud involving falsified financial records, accounting irregularities and potentially missing funds dating back several years.

Pet Network said the suspected activity has been traced to one employee, who has since been terminated and appears to have acted alone.

Executive director Simi Balter offered to resign, but the board declined her offer. The board found no evidence that Balter knew about or was involved in the suspected illegal activity.

Pet Network said it is taking civil and criminal legal action to recover the missing funds.

The organization also says it is putting new financial safeguards in place and will conduct an independent review.

The organization says it remains financially stable and fully operational.
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Local News Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma