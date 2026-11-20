Reno resident Lenore Cornille has purchased the thyroid medicine Synthroid from Canada Drugs Direct, saving $20 per three-month supply for over 20 years. She also orders Noritate to treat her skin disorder, rosacea. It costs $2,300 for a one-year supply in the U.S., but from Canada, it’s a different story.

“I just ordered it, with shipping, for $77.40,” Cornille said.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rule would require international prescription packages to go through stricter entry documentation, Food and Drug Administration scrutiny, and tariffs. The Canadian International Pharmacy Association wrote this will effectively halt the ability to mail medication to U.S. patients.

Ken Hunter, executive director of the nonprofit Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation, called the proposal baffling. He urged people to write to their newly elected officials to urge CBP to exempt individual prescription drugs.

“It’s punishing people, and if the purported reason is to prevent illegal drugs from coming into the country and collecting appropriate tariffs, the packaging – what has to be entered for a package to cross the border – it is very opaque. We’re just asking: keep things the way they have been. You won’t run into the problem of people being denied their medication,” Hunter said.

Cornille doesn’t know what she’ll do if the rule goes into effect on January 20.

“It’s not a life-threatening medication. My condition would worsen without it. That would be more of a beauty vanity thing. Though it does, in its worst forms, can cause some ulcerations on your face,” Cornille said. “I haven’t thought, honestly, what I’m going to do. I’m hoping that with the new supply I have, it’s going to last me long enough until this either goes to court and gets decided one way or another permanently.”

Rationing, skipping, or foregoing prescribed doses can lead to preventable hospitalizations and death, said John Packham, associate dean of the Office of Statewide Initiatives at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine.

“All of the literature points to that being harmful to one’s health, your cardiovascular health, your risk for mortality,” Packham said. “It not only delays your health improving; it leads to additional costs down the road for you as an individual and for the system as a whole.

Packham said it becomes a budgetary decision.

“Somebody living at 100% of the federal poverty level in Reno makes $1,330. That’s got to cover rent, utilities, household costs, and the like, and if you have a $50 prescription or a $30 copay, you’re going to be facing those kind of trade-offs on a daily basis,” Packham said.

That’s compounded by disruptions in insurance coverage, economic recession, and the upcoming Medicaid cuts under the Big Beautiful Bill, Packham said.

While numerous members of Congress signed one of the three letters pushing back the original October deadline, Nevada’s representatives were notably absent .

In a written statement, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto acknowledged the financial strain and said she supports her colleagues in preventing the rule. Sen. Jacky Rosen did not respond to KUNR’s request for comment, and Congresswoman-elect Teresa Benitez-Thompson made stopping tariffs a main pillar of her campaign .

Hunter said preserving access to medication abroad is an easy win for new representatives to tackle.

“I would hope that with a new Congress, there will be some fresh eyes taking a look at this and realizing this is one of those immediate issues that they could hop right on. We know it saves people lots of money,” Hunter said. “Then, meanwhile, should the government work with pharmaceutical companies on lowering prices across all drugs, then maybe there’s some fantastic progress to be said. However, I don’t see that happening, or at least not for years.”

Hunter advised patients who currently go this route to refill their supply if possible as soon as they can, and Packham recommended that if you’re rationing medication, talk with a health care provider.

