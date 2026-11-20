Northern Nevada received its cold turkey a little early this year, with a mixture of snow, ice and, in some cases, slush across the valley.

Those conditions are adding another challenge for drivers during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

AAA projects that 72.9 million people nationwide will travel by car over Thanksgiving, slightly fewer than the 73.1 million who traveled last year.

Doug Johnson, a spokesperson for AAA Nevada, said more travelers are leaving earlier in the week. However, those looking to avoid traffic may want to reconsider their travel plans.

"If you're looking to avoid the traffic, the best day to go is actually on Thursday morning," Johnson said.

For drivers unfamiliar with winter conditions, Johnson recommends checking their vehicles before leaving and making sure they know how to use any emergency equipment they bring.

"The worst thing you could do is get to the side of the road. It's snowing. It's dark. You need the chains on, and you've never opened the bag. You're not even sure what's in there," he said.

Johnson also recommends keeping extra food, water, blankets and warm clothing in the vehicle in case of a breakdown.

Drivers should also remember that four-wheel drive does not eliminate the risks of icy roads.

"What it does not do is always help you stop. So you definitely need to drive a lot slower than you normally would on normal road conditions," Johnson said.

For those choosing to fly, the Reno-Tahoe Airport is also preparing for a busy holiday travel season.

Jena Esposito, the airport's manager of public affairs, said officials expect roughly 16,000 passengers per day on its busiest travel days.

"Parking at the airport is expected to be very, very full, if not in overflow," Esposito said.

Passengers can check real-time parking availability on the airport's website. Officials also recommend arriving two hours before boarding.

Ongoing construction has introduced outdoor boarding gates in select areas, meaning some passengers will briefly walk outside during the boarding process. The pathways will be covered.

"Just keep [your] coats handy. Don't check them in your bag and leave without them," she said.

With winter weather continuing to set in, travelers across the region are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for changing conditions before heading to their destinations.