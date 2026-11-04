2026 Nevada General Election results are in

Congressional District 2 - Teresa Benitez-Thompson

Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson is projected to beat Republican David Flippo for Northern Nevada’s CD2. AP has not called the race yet. This is historic for the district, where Trump won by 14 points and a Democrat has never been elected.

At the Washoe Dems watch party last night, Benitez-Thompson told KUNR what the now Democrat-controlled Congress should focus on instead of impeaching the president.

“What the public wants is they want to see immediate impact in affordability, right? So most important, stop the trade wars. Absolutely, make sure that we are bringing prices down by stopping these silly trade wars with our allies around the world. Number two, addressing the war in Iran.”

She said her first tasks would be to stop tariffs and secure funding for rural maternal health care.

Nevada Governor - Aaron Ford

Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford won the 2026 Nevada gubernatorial race, defeating Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo. Ford has made history by becoming the state’s first Black governor. The race has been called by The Associated Press.

Lieutenant Governor - Sandra Jauregi

Democrat Sandra Jauregi won the lieutenant governor race in Nevada, defeating incumbent Anthony Stavros. According to the Nevada Secretary of State election results, she is leading with 54%. Stavros has 41% of the vote.

She will move on from her current role as the Democratic majority leader of the Nevada Assembly and into the second highest executive office in the state.

Nevada Secretary of State - Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar

Democratic candidate Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar wins reelection for Secretary of State in Nevada. Receiving about 57% of the votes, Cisco Aguilar defeated his Republican opponent Jim Marchant.

Aguilar was first elected Secretary of State in 2022. He will be sworn into office again this January. In his campaign page, he said he plans to make elections more secure and transparent and modernize business filings.

State Treasurer - Tya Mathis-Coleman

Democrat Tya Mathis-Coleman is leading the state treasurer race in Nevada with 55%. Her Republican challenger Drew Johnson has 42%.

Current State Treasurer Zach Conine was termed out, and was unable to seek re-election.

Maathis-Coleman ran her campaign on financial transparency. She previously served as Nevada’s deputy treasurer of College Savings and the Millennium Scholarship. Republican opponent Johnson ran his campaign on scam prevention and lower costs for Nevadan taxpayers. He was endorsed by Governor Joe Lombardo.

Attorney General - Nicole Cannizzaro

Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro will be Nevada’s next attorney general, defeating Republican Adriana Guzmán Fralick by nearly 15% as of 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning.

Cannizzaro will take over the state’s top law enforcement office on January 4, succeeding Governor-elect Aaron Ford.

She currently serves as the state Senate majority leader and has more than a decade of experience in the Legislature. She also previously worked as a prosecutor in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

During her campaign, Cannizzaro focused on combating drug and human trafficking, preventing gun violence and removing untraceable ghost guns from the streets.

She also pledged to strengthen protections for children online and crack down on fraud targeting seniors.

Reno Mayor - Kate Marshall

Voters in Reno have elected Democrat Kate Marshall as their next mayor. According to unofficial results from the Washoe County Registrar of Voters, Marshall received 61% of the vote. Her opponent, current city council member Kathleen Taylor received 39%.

Marshall will take Hillary Schieve’s seat as the first new mayor in Reno in twelve years. The new mayor takes office in mid-November.

