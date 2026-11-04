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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

2026 Nevada General Election results are in

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day,
Bert JohnsonNatalie MacKayJames Wolfgang PerezMalory ShawLucia Starbuck
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:12 PM PST
Reno mayoral candidate Kate Marshall at the Washoe Dems watch party in the Grand Sierra Resort on Nov. 3, 2026.
Elijah Reyes
/
KUNR Public Radio
Reno mayoral candidate Kate Marshall at the Washoe Dems watch party in the Grand Sierra Resort on Nov. 3, 2026.

Nevada joined the rest of the country in a historic blue wave. All six statewide races went blue, according to the Associated Press, and a Democrat is projected to win CD2 for the first time ever. Election Day for the 2026 midterms was November 3. Read more about the races below.

Congressional District 2 - Teresa Benitez-Thompson

Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson is projected to beat Republican David Flippo for Northern Nevada’s CD2. AP has not called the race yet. This is historic for the district, where Trump won by 14 points and a Democrat has never been elected.

At the Washoe Dems watch party last night, Benitez-Thompson told KUNR what the now Democrat-controlled Congress should focus on instead of impeaching the president.

“What the public wants is they want to see immediate impact in affordability, right? So most important, stop the trade wars. Absolutely, make sure that we are bringing prices down by stopping these silly trade wars with our allies around the world. Number two, addressing the war in Iran.”

She said her first tasks would be to stop tariffs and secure funding for rural maternal health care.

Nevada Governor - Aaron Ford

Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford won the 2026 Nevada gubernatorial race, defeating Republican incumbent Joe Lombardo. Ford has made history by becoming the state’s first Black governor. The race has been called by The Associated Press.

Lieutenant Governor - Sandra Jauregi

Democrat Sandra Jauregi won the lieutenant governor race in Nevada, defeating incumbent Anthony Stavros. According to the Nevada Secretary of State election results, she is leading with 54%. Stavros has 41% of the vote.

She will move on from her current role as the Democratic majority leader of the Nevada Assembly and into the second highest executive office in the state.

Nevada Secretary of State - Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar

Democratic candidate Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar wins reelection for Secretary of State in Nevada. Receiving about 57% of the votes, Cisco Aguilar defeated his Republican opponent Jim Marchant.

Aguilar was first elected Secretary of State in 2022. He will be sworn into office again this January. In his campaign page, he said he plans to make elections more secure and transparent and modernize business filings.

State Treasurer - Tya Mathis-Coleman

Democrat Tya Mathis-Coleman is leading the state treasurer race in Nevada with 55%. Her Republican challenger Drew Johnson has 42%.

Current State Treasurer Zach Conine was termed out, and was unable to seek re-election.

Maathis-Coleman ran her campaign on financial transparency. She previously served as Nevada’s deputy treasurer of College Savings and the Millennium Scholarship. Republican opponent Johnson ran his campaign on scam prevention and lower costs for Nevadan taxpayers. He was endorsed by Governor Joe Lombardo.

Attorney General - Nicole Cannizzaro

Democrat Nicole Cannizzaro will be Nevada’s next attorney general, defeating Republican Adriana Guzmán Fralick by nearly 15% as of 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning.

Cannizzaro will take over the state’s top law enforcement office on January 4, succeeding Governor-elect Aaron Ford.

She currently serves as the state Senate majority leader and has more than a decade of experience in the Legislature. She also previously worked as a prosecutor in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

During her campaign, Cannizzaro focused on combating drug and human trafficking, preventing gun violence and removing untraceable ghost guns from the streets.

She also pledged to strengthen protections for children online and crack down on fraud targeting seniors.

Reno Mayor - Kate Marshall 

Voters in Reno have elected Democrat Kate Marshall as their next mayor. According to unofficial results from the Washoe County Registrar of Voters, Marshall received 61% of the vote. Her opponent, current city council member Kathleen Taylor received 39%.

Marshall will take Hillary Schieve’s seat as the first new mayor in Reno in twelve years. The new mayor takes office in mid-November.
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Local News 2026 election
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
See stories by Mariel Day
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson
Natalie MacKay
Natalie MacKay is a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno, graduating in the fall of 2026. She is a double major in psychology and journalism, with an emphasis in film and media production. Natalie is looking forward to getting more hands-on experience reporting in her hometown of Reno, Nevada. She hopes to share stories that connect our diverse perspectives, communities, and cultures. After graduating, Natalie wants to work as a public health or science reporter, and to continue her education in psychology.
See stories by Natalie MacKay
James Wolfgang Perez
James Wolfgang Perez is a journalism and political science student at the University of Nevada, Reno. He also serves as the Executive Editor of The Nevada Sagebrush, UNR's student-run newspaper.
See stories by James Wolfgang Perez
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck