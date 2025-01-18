Graduate assistants at Nevada universities call for union recognition amid struggles

At press conferences held Thursday in Reno and Las Vegas, members of the Nevada Graduate Student Workers Union delivered a letter signed by a majority of Nevada legislators to the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) leadership. The letter urged university officials to recognize the union and begin collective bargaining.

Noah Nieman, a fourth-year graduate assistant at the University of Nevada, Reno, said the work performed by graduate assistants is vital to the university, but many face financial and professional instability.

“We don’t have the basic protections in the workplace from discrimination and harassment. And many of us struggle to afford housing and food,” Nieman said, adding that unionization is essential to addressing these issues.

Graduate assistants say they perform much of the research and teaching at Nevada universities, with some reporting workloads exceeding 40 hours a week, but are only being paid for 20. Others shared stories of food insecurity, workplace harassment and unstable appointments.

Keely Rodriguez, a graduate assistant in UNR’s chemistry department, described her experiences with unsafe work environments, including a supervisor who belittled workers and another who placed her in dangerous situations while intoxicated.

“Without a union, graduate workers lack independent avenues for addressing unsafe working environments,” Rodriguez said. “We deserve a workplace where our rights and safety are respected.”

The union has gathered support from over 2,500 graduate assistants across the state, with more than two-thirds signing union authorization cards. Despite this supermajority, NSHE has not yet recognized the union, citing concerns over collective bargaining.

Their advocacy has gained traction in the Nevada Legislature. Assemblywoman Erica Roth, a union member who spoke at the Reno event, pledged support for a bill being introduced this session by Senator Roberta Lange.

“As Democrats in the Nevada Legislature, we will be moving forward in support of any legislation to help these graduate students,” Roth said. “Their work and research are invaluable, and it’s time for NSHE to recognize their union and come to the table.”

