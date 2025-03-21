© 2025 KUNR
Statewide youth organizations push for legislative support on pressing issues

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin JR
Published March 21, 2025 at 2:44 PM PDT
A young woman in a blue sweatshirt stands at a podium speaking into two microphones while addressing a room full of seated attendees wearing matching blue hoodies. The audience listens attentively in a conference-style setting with large windows in the background.
Manuel Holguin JR / KUNR
Isabella Campos shares her personal story at the Make the Road Nevada and Youth Power Project press event, emphasizing the importance of SB156 in addressing gun violence prevention.

Young Nevadans and community organizations gathered in Carson City for Youth Lobby day. They met with lawmakers to advocate for issues they care about.

Make the Road Nevada and the Youth Power Project, a youth-led program that engages young people in grassroots organizing and policy advocacy, traveled to Carson City from across the state to speak with legislators about key bills.

One of those bills would create an Office of Gun Violence within the Attorney General’s Office to provide research-based recommendations on reducing gun violence.

Isabella Campos, a senior at the College of Southern Nevada High School, supports the senate bill. She’s experienced two separate school shooter situations.

“ I'm hoping to help make a difference in gun prevention and to help people realize the seriousness of what is happening,” Campos said. “No other country is going through this, I want people to realize that this isn't normal.”

Campos said she and other young advocates want lawmakers to act.

Additional bills Make the Road supports include universal lunches for students, Dolores Huerta Day and others aimed at improving the quality of life for youth in the state.
Nevada State Government Nevada politicsNevada State LegislatureNevada Gun LawsSchool Shootings
Manuel Holguin JR
Manny is KUNR State Government Reporter, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state.
