Full steam ahead: First day of Nevada special session hears slew of bills

The bill expanding Nevada’s film tax credits almost died without a chance. That’s after Democratic Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch of Washoe County motioned to reject it at introduction.

Democratic Assembly leadership called in a lawmaker who wasn’t present in Carson City. Assemblymember Tracy Brown-May voted against the measure remotely, creating a tie, meaning the effort failed.

La Rue Hatch questioned the decision to phone in the legislator after learning that the Democratic Assembly Caucus would not allow virtual testimony during the special session. Caucus executive director Liz Luna cited staffing shortages .

“If it’s allowed for assembly members, it should be allowed for the public as well,” La Rue Hatch said. “I think when you have a hearing at two o’clock on a Thursday, it’s not that easy for someone to come down to Carson City.”

Democratic Assemblymember Max Carter II was quick to criticize La Rue Hatch, calling her a threat to working-class families.

Senate suspends rules, passes bills rather quickly

Several senate bills were passed on their first floor vote on day one as well. That includes $60 million for a health care worker recruitment grant program, up from a $10 million proposal. Republican senators denounced the 2% that could go toward reproductive health care, such as abortions.

“If I support this bill, I’m offering up $10 million of taxpayer funding on abortions, so I’m a no vote,” said Republican State Sen. Ira Hansen of Sparks.

The legislation, which was still passed in the Democratic-controlled Senate, also aims to ensure people can receive vaccines by aligning state law with federal and CDC regulations, which faced confusion earlier this year .

State senators also unanimously voted for a bill to create a fund to help people if there are disruptions to federal or state assistance — such as what happened with SNAP benefits during the government shutdown .

What else is on the docket

Lawmakers also heard a bill that would create a state Security Operations Center for cybersecurity. Legislators expressed grievances and said they need more transparency following the recent statewide hack . A similar bill failed last session.

And if the first day of the special session wasn’t long enough, legislators sat through a three-hour debate on the governor’s crime bill. It would increase punishment for trespassing, habitual criminals, so-called smash-and-grab crimes, and ensure restitution for victims.

Per the state constitution, Nevada lawmakers have just 19 days left to conclude business. However, legislative talk in the building is urging for a quicker sine die.