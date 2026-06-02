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KUNR 2026 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2026 elections.

Trump endorses late in CD2 primary, but race could still be down to national issues

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:58 AM PDT
Congressional candidate David Flippo speaking at a campaign event in Zephyr Cove on May 28, 2026.
Nick Stewart
/
The Nevada Independent
Congressional candidate David Flippo speaking at a campaign event in Zephyr Cove on May 28, 2026.

On Friday, President Donald Trump endorsed David Flippo to replace Republican Congressman Mark Amodei, who announced he would not seek reelection earlier this year.

But Amodei had already endorsed former state senator James Settelmeyer as his replacement.

So the president’s endorsement, which came halfway through early voting, has further complicated a wide-open race that some Democrats see as their first chance to flip what’s been a reliably-red district.

UNR political scientist Jeremy Gelman said the two Republicans reflect a divide within the party.

“Flippo’s running a nationalized campaign. He has a few Nevada endorsements, but almost all of them are national political figures, including the president,” he said. “Settelmeyer’s the exact opposite. If you go to his website, you have a who’s who of Nevada Republicans of the past decade.”

Flippo, who has never served in elected office, originally filed to run for Southern Nevada’s CD4 but moved north after Amodei announced his retirement. He has presented himself as a MAGA true believer and picked up endorsements from Trump-aligned groups like Turning Point and Gun Owners of America.

Settelmeyer, a fourth-generation cattle rancher, is appealing to Northern Nevadans’ sense of regional identity. He’s pointed to his past support for rural communities and old-school conservative values while he served as a four-term lawmaker. Settelmeyer also has support from Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Meanwhile, Amodei called Trump’s endorsement of Flippo a “mistake” in a social media post.

“I proudly voted for pure Nevada, Nevada proud, James Settelmeyer. With all due respect Mr. President, Nevada already has five representatives who live in Clark County. Your endorsement if followed, would make it six out of six,” he wrote.

Ultimately, Gelman said, the result will come down to how voters are feeling, not just about Trump, but the economy.

“If it becomes a close race here, no matter if it’s Settelmeyer or Flippo, that’s a reflection of a very adverse national environment for Republicans,” he said. “That has implications that go well beyond just this seat.”

Early primary voting lasts until Friday, June 5, and Election Day is Tuesday, June 9.
Tags
Nevada State Government 2026 electionPresident Donald Trumpearly votingMark AmodeiCongressional District 2
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
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