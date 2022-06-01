Report highlights lack of diversity across Mountain West’s state supreme courts

The report , published in May by the Brennan Center for Justice, found 20 states have zero supreme court judges of color, including Montana, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada.

In each of those states except Montana, Latino residents make up at least 10% of the population. In Nevada, they make up nearly 30% .

Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, says the analysis lays bare a serious problem, especially as the population becomes increasingly diverse.

“Having a justice who has some understanding and appreciation of the context – community context – from which those cases may arise would improve decision making, improve precedent establishing by those courts,” Saenz said.

New Mexico has the region’s most diverse supreme court bench, with two of its five justices identifying as a person of color. In both Arizona and Colorado, two of seven justices are a person of color.