Kennedy Vincent is posed for a headshot. She is looking toward the camera and smiling.

Kennedy Vincent

Student Reporter

Kennedy Vincent is a freelance journalist from Trinidad. Specializing in news writing, audio and video production work, she is pursuing her B.A. in communications and journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno and is focused on surrounding her work with investigative stories, global rights and community healing.

Kennedy seeks to form deeper connections in her community through her work. She continuously challenges and reshapes how ‘Traditional Media’ is viewed and believes sharing meaningful stories globally is what will unite us intentionally.